Flowers mark the pathway to heaven
A spectacular flower garden was set up at Wat Debsirindrawas in Bangkok to mark 100 days since the death of Prayad Boonsong, former chairman of automobile distributor Tri Petch Isuzu Sales.
The flower garden under the concept “Here in Heaven” was set up during the cremation ceremony on Wednesday (August 23) by flower firm Niralai.
According to Niralai's Facebook page, the garden features a tunnel decorated with hydrangea plants that guide visitors to heaven.
Heaven is a journey from the city to nature, the company said, adding that returning to abundant nature means returning to heaven.
Niralai added that the garden was also inspired by mist, cliffs and a waterfall.
The cremation ceremony of Prayad Boonsong was an opportunity to create this garden, the company said, hoping that the garden’s beauty would help relieve the sadness of guests.
Prayad died on May 9 at the age of 85. He also served as the chairman of Tri Petch Isuzu Leasing, Isuzu Motors (Thailand), Thai-MC, Thai Bridgestone and Denso Sales (Thailand)
A mourning ceremony was held on Sunday (August 20).