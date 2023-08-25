Flowers mark the pathway to heaven

The flower garden under the concept “Here in Heaven” was set up during the cremation ceremony on Wednesday (August 23) by flower firm Niralai.

According to Niralai's Facebook page, the garden features a tunnel decorated with hydrangea plants that guide visitors to heaven.

Heaven is a journey from the city to nature, the company said, adding that returning to abundant nature means returning to heaven.

Niralai added that the garden was also inspired by mist, cliffs and a waterfall.