Toyota college in Chachoengsao offers students new opportunities in automotive field

Despite limiting enrolments to just 200 students per academic year, Napoch said that TATC has gained positive feedback thanks to a growing interest in electric vehicles (EV) and energy security.

In response to these trends, he said, the college is planning to expand its curriculum to cover EV technology, pending approval from the Office of the Vocational Education Commission. This expansion is expected to kick off in April next year.

The college is also exploring the possibility of offering short courses to enhance the skills of automotive industry workers.

However, Napoch said the biggest challenge faced by TATC is that parents do not want their children to pursue vocational education, because vocational schools in Thailand are notorious for brawls between students.

“There is a demand for courses in this field, but this mindset has made it difficult to hold classes,” he said. He added that TATC is tackling this issue by seeking partnerships with educational institutions and alumni to raise awareness among parents.

Of the students enrolled at TATC, 70% have completed Mathayom 6, while the remainder are at the vocational level. However, he said, some students have dropped out due to a lack of passion for the automotive industry.

He added that the value of studying at TATC is that it opens up opportunities for students in the automotive sector. Up to 40% of students work for Toyota’s centres in Thailand or Japan, while 30% are pursuing bachelor's degrees.

In addition to providing technological knowledge, Napoch said TATC also teaches students the importance of responsibility and teamwork.

“We want students to learn how to work methodically, not skip steps or do things manually,” he said, adding that soft skills are also necessary.