New US Embassy spokesman visits Nation Group, meets CEO, editorial staff
Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag, together with the editorial team, on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to Christopher Helmkamp, the new spokesperson for the US Embassy.
The meeting was held at the company’s headquarters in Bangkok.
Helmkamp, who took up the position only recently, said the US Embassy was ready to provide all necessary information on US policies and other relevant topics to help Thai journalists in their coverage.
He added that the US would appreciate exchanging information with the Thai side as both countries have had a good and long relationship for over 180 years.
He said he was looking forward to working with the Thai media, the public and private sectors, and, especially the new government on all issues, including education, economics, agriculture and politics.
As the country’s pre-eminent news organisation, Nation Group said that it would be delighted to collaborate with the new spokesman to advance Thailand's media sector.
After the meeting, Helmkamp was taken on a tour of the Nation Group's offices to observe the news production process.