US congressional delegates in Thailand to further strengthen diplomatic relations

Also on the agenda were discussions on further strengthening cooperation on trade and investment.

At the meeting on Thursday, both sides underscored their commitment to the long-standing alliance and diplomatic relations, said Busadee Santipitaks, deputy permanent secretary for foreign affairs.

Thailand marks the 190th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with the US.

She said the Thai and US representatives also exchanged views on important developments in the region and cooperation, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Thailand is set to host the weeklong fifth IPEF negotiation round in Bangkok from Sunday.

Busadee also invited the congressional delegation to join the US-Thai Alliance Caucus, which was recently established in the US Congress to serve as a platform to support further enhancing Thailand-US cooperation.

Leading the US congressional delegation on the visit to Thailand from September 6-8 was Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference and representative of New York. She was joined by congressmen and women representing South Carolina, California, Kansas, Minnesota, Florida and Indiana.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit reflected the importance of the Thailand-US alliance and strategic partnership based on shared values and mutual benefits.