Heading to Myanmar? Have cash, return tickets ready

In an announcement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said Thailand is verifying this report with Myanmar authorities. She added that the Thai Embassy in Yangon speculates that this requirement may be a new measure to stop foreigners from being lured into Myanmar by call-centre gangs.

While awaiting confirmation from Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry has advised all Thais visiting the neighbouring country to make the following preparations to ensure a smooth immigration procedure, namely:

• Enough cash that correlates to their length of stay. Reports say that foreign tourists may be required to show up to US$1,000 in cash.

• A ticket out of Myanmar with date, time and transport mode clearly indicated.

• Evidence of reservation in a hotel or other accommodation during their time in Myanmar.

• Health insurance that covers Covid-19 or a package with a company approved by Myanmar Insurance (www.mminsurance.gov.mm).

Kanchana added that the Foreign Ministry will make announcements as soon as it gets updates from the Myanmar government.