More heavy rain, possible flash floods forecast

This is due to the influence of the monsoon trough passing over the northern region and the upper part of Laos, entering a low-pressure area over the upper part of Vietnam, which combined with the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, will continue to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to some areas.

People in the affected regions are advised to be cautious of accumulated rainwater, which could lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, especially in hilly and low-lying areas. Extra caution is recommended for travel through areas with thunderstorms during this period.

In the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, and higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to exercise caution and avoid stormy weather.

The Bangkok metropolitan area and its suburbs, meanwhile, face a 70% chance of thunderstorms.