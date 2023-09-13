Asian Institute of Technology launches Science and Technology Park

AIT's BOI-approved Science and Technology Park launch marked a significant milestone for Thailand's innovation landscape, attracting foreign enterprises, talents, and collaborations.

AIT aims to foster cross-border collaborations, drive research, nurture startups, and address pressing challenges through innovative solutions.

It offers comprehensive support from business incubation to expansion, access to Thailand Science Park, IP licensing support and fully equipped workspaces.

Entrepreneurs can tap into a diverse pool of over 1,500 English-speaking graduate students from over 45 countries as interns and researchers.

Investors applying for BOI STP investment promotion for any qualified project in targeted businesses and situated at AIT will receive special privileges such as additional Corporate Income Tax exemption for 10 to 12 years aside from other benefits and privileges.

AIT President, Prof. Kazuo Yamamoto, highlighted Thailand's dedication to uniting academic, research, and industry strengths in investment promotion zones to incentivize innovation and boost national competitiveness.

He stated, "As a BOI-approved Science and Technology Park, AIT aspires to harness its global reputation as a gateway for foreign investment and pioneering startups, aligning with our host nation's vision to thrive as a hub of innovation."