Politician among 5 people suspected of sex with underage prostitute
Saraburi police are seeking arrest warrants from the court for five individuals they believe have been customers of a 15-year-old girl forced into prostitution at a resort in Saraburi province.
Pol Col Somkid Sawisai, chief inspector of Saraburi police station, revealed on Wednesday that two of the five suspects in this case have already been questioned and granted temporary release. One is a hospital staff member in Saraburi and the other is a construction contractor in Lopburi province.
Three other suspects still on the run are a politician from a party in the government coalition, the former director of the Saraburi Office of Buddhism, and a sales officer in a private company, he added.
Somkid added that investigators are gathering evidence to identify a possible sixth suspect.
On Monday (September 11), police at Saraburi’s Ban Mo station received a complaint from a 37-year-old man who claimed that his Myanmar wife forced their 15-year-old daughter to provide sex services to guests at a resort in the province where she works.
The girl reportedly said she was forced into prostitution in 2022 and that her mother also procured other girls and women for guests at the resort. Through a google search, she identified 6 customers including a politician and a school director.
The Myanmar woman was arrested earlier this week and reportedly admitted to the crimes. She was charged with illegal entry, arranging prostitution of persons under 15 years old, and human trafficking.
Somkid said the girl’s father was alerted of the incident after the girl ran away from home to stay at her friend’s house earlier this month. When he found her, the girl reportedly told him the truth, prompting the father and the girl’s homeroom teacher to launch a police complaint.