Politician among 5 people suspected of sex with underage prostitute

Pol Col Somkid Sawisai, chief inspector of Saraburi police station, revealed on Wednesday that two of the five suspects in this case have already been questioned and granted temporary release. One is a hospital staff member in Saraburi and the other is a construction contractor in Lopburi province.

Three other suspects still on the run are a politician from a party in the government coalition, the former director of the Saraburi Office of Buddhism, and a sales officer in a private company, he added.

Somkid added that investigators are gathering evidence to identify a possible sixth suspect.

On Monday (September 11), police at Saraburi’s Ban Mo station received a complaint from a 37-year-old man who claimed that his Myanmar wife forced their 15-year-old daughter to provide sex services to guests at a resort in the province where she works.

The girl reportedly said she was forced into prostitution in 2022 and that her mother also procured other girls and women for guests at the resort. Through a google search, she identified 6 customers including a politician and a school director.