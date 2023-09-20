Privacy invasion: A guide to reclaiming control, seeking justice
In an era dominated by advanced technology and the expansive reach of the internet, the problem of privacy breaches has become an alarming global issue.
One of the most distressing violations of privacy is the unwarranted leak of personal content, especially explicit videos. Beyond the immediate breach of privacy, the dissemination of such content can have profound and lasting effects on an individual’s mental, emotional, and social well-being.
Recently, rumours about a leaked sex tape involving actress Passaranan Ussadamongkol, aka “Beer The Voice”, sparked a heated debate on Thai social media.
The incident ignited arguments about consent, victim blaming and the urgent need to address privacy invasion issues. Many netizens responded with disgust to comments posted by some on social media that further exacerbated the situation.
Passaranan has frequently been insulted on Thai social media for being fashion-forward and wearing revealing clothes, which many have used as an excuse to harass and troll her.
Responding to the leaking of private, intimate videos or photographs requires a cautious and strategic approach. The aim should be to protect one’s privacy, reputation and emotional well-being.
Here are the essential steps the Internet Foundation for the Development of Thailand advises you to take if you find yourself in a situation as distressing as this:
• Avoid “friending” unknown individuals
• Block and report if a stranger makes sexual advances
• Avoid joining unknown or private groups
• Refrain from sharing personal photos or information
Actions to Take
• Preserve clear evidence of posts shared. Anyone receiving a shared post should also collect evidence, as both the poster and the sharer are culpable. Evidence includes messages and conversations, as well as audio clips.
• Seek help from a trusted individual to report the incident.
• Block access from malicious persons.
• Don't believe threats made by the perpetrators.
Legal Consequences
According to the Criminal Code’s Article 338: “Coercing someone, promising benefits related to property, by threatening to disclose secrets that would cause harm to the person or another, amounts to extortion.”
Violating this law can result in one to 10 years in prison and/or fines ranging from 20,000 to 200,000 baht.
Under the Computer Crime Act’s Article 14(4), importing into a computer system any data that is obscene and can be accessed by the general public is an offence. Those who share such data further are liable under Section 14(5) and could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.
“Sextortion” is a growing threat that requires vigilance, awareness, and immediate action to protect oneself and others. Educating individuals, especially the youth, about these dangers and providing support to victims are crucial to curbing this alarming trend.