Privacy invasion: A guide to reclaiming control, seeking justice

One of the most distressing violations of privacy is the unwarranted leak of personal content, especially explicit videos. Beyond the immediate breach of privacy, the dissemination of such content can have profound and lasting effects on an individual’s mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Recently, rumours about a leaked sex tape involving actress Passaranan Ussadamongkol, aka “Beer The Voice”, sparked a heated debate on Thai social media.

The incident ignited arguments about consent, victim blaming and the urgent need to address privacy invasion issues. Many netizens responded with disgust to comments posted by some on social media that further exacerbated the situation.

Passaranan has frequently been insulted on Thai social media for being fashion-forward and wearing revealing clothes, which many have used as an excuse to harass and troll her.