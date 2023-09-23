Incessant heavy rain leaves many parts of Phuket under a metre of water
Continuous heavy rain on Friday night left many places in Phuket under up to a metre of water, including the resort island’s tourist hotspot of Patong.
Several roads, namely Rat-U-Thit, Nanai and Sai Nam Yen, were also submerged and inaccessible to cars.
Many parked vehicles were found submerged in water, while the heavy flooding also damaged several homes and buildings.
However, as of press time, flooding had receded in several areas and life was slowly returning to normal.
The Thai Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has forecast continuous thundershowers in most parts of Thailand on Saturday, with isolated heavy rain in the lower Central region and torrential rain in the South.
The heavy rainfall is being brought by the monsoon trough lying across the lower Central region, East and upper South, as well as the intensifying southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, the department said.