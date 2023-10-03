Bangkok's outdoor film festival returns this week

The month-long feast of outdoor film is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s plan for year-round festivals in the city, deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon told Tuesday’s press briefing.

Sanon said the festival will feature an entertaining programme of movies while also shedding light on Thailand’s film industry, which employs over 10,000 people. The BMA helps filmmakers by arranging locations to shoot their productions across the capital, he added.

He thanked the Thai Film Director Association and related agencies for their support and said the local film industry faced challenges ahead.