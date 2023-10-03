Bangkok's outdoor film festival returns this week
Outdoor cinema returns to Bangkok this Saturday (October 7), when the “Krungthep Klang Plang” festival launches a month of weekend screenings across the city.
Each weekend, Thai and international films will be screened at outdoor venues such as Lumpini Park, Benchakitti Park, and Hua Lamphong railway station.
The festival has been shifted to October after last year’s July edition was hit by heavy rain.
The month-long feast of outdoor film is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s plan for year-round festivals in the city, deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon told Tuesday’s press briefing.
Sanon said the festival will feature an entertaining programme of movies while also shedding light on Thailand’s film industry, which employs over 10,000 people. The BMA helps filmmakers by arranging locations to shoot their productions across the capital, he added.
He thanked the Thai Film Director Association and related agencies for their support and said the local film industry faced challenges ahead.
Dates, venues and film screenings:
Oct 7-8: Hua Lamphong railway station, Pathumwan
Torachon Khon Suay (Oct 7)
October Sonata (Oct 8)
Special event to commemorate Thai cinema's timeless icon Mitr Chaibancha
Oct 14-15: Lan Khon Muang Town Square, Phra Nakhon
The Moonhunter (Oct 14)
Ong Bak (Oct 15)
Oct 20-22: Bangkok Youth Centre (Thailand-Japan), Din Daeng
Goal Club (Oct 20)
Shaolin Soccer (Oct 21)
Kung Fu Panda (Oct 22)
Oct 27-29: Lumpini Park, Pathumwan
Seven Something (Oct 27)
The Medium (Oct 28)
Hor Taew Taek 2 (Oct 29)
Nov 3-5: Metropolitan Waterworks Authority Mansi Branch, Phaya Thai
Photograph (Nov 3)
Thepthida Bar 21 (Nov 4)
6ixtynin9 (Nov 5)
Nov 3-5: Benchakitti Park, Khlong Toei
International films screened by embassies
Nov 10-12: DADFA Lasalle community mall, Bang Na
Lost in Blue (Nov 10)
Concrete Cloud (Nov 11)
Close (Nov 12)
Nov 10-12: Benchakitti Park
Films provided by embassies
For more information, visit the BMA’s Facebook page.