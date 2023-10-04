Premeditated murder among 5 charges faced by Siam Paragon shooter

Two people were killed and five injured in the incident. Among the deceased was a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national who worked at the mall.

According to Pol Maj-General Nakarin Sukontawit, who is chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 6, the suspect stands to face the following charges:

1. Premeditated murder

2. Attempted murder

3. Possessing a firearm without a permit

4. Carrying a firearm to a city, village or public area without a permit

5. Discharging a firearm in a public place without a permit

In an interview on the “Kammakorn Khao Khui Nok Jor” TV show on Wednesday morning, Nakarin said investigators were studying the evidence to see if there can be other charges, such as whether the teenager’s parents had violated the Child Protection Act.

Nakarin said the boy is currently being held at Pathumwan Police Station and will be transferred to the Central Juvenile and Family Court in the afternoon for questioning and legal process.

He added that psychiatrists from the Police General Hospital had conducted a preliminary mental health evaluation on the suspect and concluded that he was not ready to make a statement yet.

As for the airsoft gun and an abundance of bullets found during a search at the boy’s home in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, Nakarin said that will be considered a separate case from the shooting.