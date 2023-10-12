Latest Thai death toll in Hamas attack on Israel rises to 21: PM

He said his government was attempting to evacuate Thai nationals out of Israel but it was a difficult task while the armed conflict was raging on.

“The maritime route has to pass Gaza, which is too dangerous to use. Another route involves the use of cars towards Jordan. I confirm that the government is doing its best to take care of Thais there and help them as quickly and safely as possible,” Srettha said.

He was speaking to the media while leaving Malaysia and on his way to Singapore, during his five-day trip to Hong Kong and three Southeast Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said on Thursday that the prime minister had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find ways to evacuate as many Thai nationals as possible out of the war zone.

About 7,000 Thais living in Israel, mostly workers hired to work in farms, have reportedly requested their evacuation to Thailand.

