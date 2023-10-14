Palestinian envoy says assisting Thai hostages almost impossible without a ceasefire

The press conference included a video call with Walid Abu Ali, the Palestinian Ambassador designate to Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives and Brunei, who explained the current situation.

The ambassador explained that currently there were two main groups in the Palestinian territories: the West Bank group and the Hamas group in Gaza. Both groups are relatively independent. Despite Israeli attacks in the Hamas-controlled areas, both groups maintain their independence. The conflict continues unabated, and there was no sign of stopping the attacks. Therefore, it would be challenging to confirm the identities of civilians who have gone missing, he said.

Assistance can only occur after there are negotiations for a ceasefire which could pave the way for other processes, including assisting civilians, he added.

He clarified that this conflict was only between Hamas and Israel and did not involve other countries. Some of the civilian hostages are foreigners, not connected with the two nations. If there is a ceasefire and the situation becomes safe, negotiations for the release of captives can happen. He said it would be impossible to extend assistance amid the current wave of bombings.

PSC Thailand chief Rungroj Sally read out a statement, urging both Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement and negotiate based on international laws and UN resolutions. PSC Thailand also called on the Israeli government to end the blockade of Gaza, which would save the lives of 2.3 million Palestinians.