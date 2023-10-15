Satellite images show vast rice fields among nearly 161,000 hectares of flooded areas

Satellite images showed more than 160,947 hectares affected by floods.

Among the affected regions are parts of Ayutthaya, Phichit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Suphanburi, Phetchabun, Lopburi, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Uttaradit, Singburi, and Chai Nat provinces. A large portion (67,972 hectares) of the affected areas are agricultural lands, mostly rice fields, located in low-lying areas along the main and secondary rivers, including communities and some transportation routes.

The GISTDA monitored the flood situation using satellite images from Cosmo-SkyMed-4 on October 14. The agency provided this information to relevant authorities responsible for managing the situation. The data will aid in planning and tracking efforts, and supporting ongoing assessments of the flood situation.

To monitor the ongoing flood situation, the GISTDA has prepared and adjusted satellite signal reception for continuous analysis and tracking in areas expected to be affected by continuous flooding.

For further details and comprehensive reports on flooded areas in various provinces, visit https://disaster.gistda.or.th.