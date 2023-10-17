Thailand interested in BRICS partnership, says Russian ambassador

Russia will host the BRICS Summit in October next year, where six new members – Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia – are due to gain membership of the grouping.

The five-member bloc currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and Russia.

But Thailand is among another 40 countries interested in upgrading their relationship with BRICS, Tomikhin told The Nation recently.

“These countries are interested in a much closer dialogue and cooperation in consultations concerning the most important issues of the national and international agenda. Russia is taking into consideration whether it will be full membership [for the countries in question], or it might be much closer cooperation and collaboration with BRICS,” he said.

The ambassador also gave an overview of what to expect from next year’s summit, saying Russia was aiming to strengthen “multilateralism for justice in global development and security”.