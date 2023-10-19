Police chief discusses transnational crimes, safety of tourists with Chinese attaché

Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, the Royal Thai Police’s new commissioner-general who took office on October 1, welcomed Pol Maj-General Wen Yongkang, the counsellor and police attache from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand, at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, police spokesman Pol Lt-General Achayon Kraithong said.

Wen congratulated Torsak on his recent appointment as Thailand’s new police chief and they discussed measures to deal with transnational crimes and provide safety to Chinese visitors, the spokesman said.

More than 2.2 million Chinese tourists have visited Thailand this year. The Thai government recently decided to offer visa-free entry to visitors from China, in an attempt to boost the number of arrivals to 5 million by the year-end.

However, many prospective Chinese tourists have reportedly been discouraged by a recent shooting spree at a luxury Bangkok mall. A Chinese tourist was killed and another one was injured when a 14-year-old boy opened fire at the Siam Paragon mall on October 3. The shooting spree left three people dead and four others injured.



