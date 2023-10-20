Real-life female undertaker caught in beam of hit Thai horror
The story of a female undertaker in Chanthaburi province went viral on social media Friday, driven by hype surrounding a Thai comedy-horror movie that’s packing out cinemas.
“Undertaker” from the “Tai Baan: The Series” franchise has been a surprise hit in Thailand, earning 300 million baht (US$8.2 million) at the box office in its first two weeks.
Yadphet Chaowat, 30, previously worked as an accountant but switched jobs to support her father’s funeral business after he became ill.
She said the job was not as hard as she expected because she had already learned the basics – including funeral chants – from watching her father.
Netizens were eager to hear if she had experienced any supernatural events, as depicted in frightening detail in the movie.
Nope, said Yadphet: not a peep from ghost, spirit, ghoul or phantom so far.
What about the shock of seeing a young woman in charge of a funeral – a role that’s usually reserved for men in Thailand?
No problems there, either, she said, adding that rather than dissatisfaction or uncertainty, funeral hosts had been full of praise about her services.
Yadphet’s funeral beat currently covers six temples in Tha Mai district.
As for money, she was shy about revealing how much she makes, saying only that it was “around 3,000 baht” – presumably what she charges per funeral.
However, she said she was always ready to support people who do not have the money to hold a funeral.