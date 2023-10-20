Real-life female undertaker caught in beam of hit Thai horror

“Undertaker” from the “Tai Baan: The Series” franchise has been a surprise hit in Thailand, earning 300 million baht (US$8.2 million) at the box office in its first two weeks.

Yadphet Chaowat, 30, previously worked as an accountant but switched jobs to support her father’s funeral business after he became ill.

She said the job was not as hard as she expected because she had already learned the basics – including funeral chants – from watching her father.