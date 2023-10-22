New jobs in Thai Airways, easy loans from GSB among top 10 most-shared fake news last week
Reports about the Government Savings Bank providing easy loans and Thai Airways International seeking new staff topped the list of most-shared fake news in the past week.
Wetang Phuangsup, deputy permanent secretary and spokesman of the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, said fake news continues flooding Thai social media and the ministry continues using artificial intelligence to monitor and hunt it down.
From October 13 to 19, the system filtered 1,277 posts and shares, detecting 144 subjects of fake news. The ministry’s anti-fake news centre received tip-offs about fake news in 24 additional subjects.
The top 10 fake stories that won the most attention last week were:
1. THAI is recruiting staff at a starting salary of 26,000 baht.
2. In a bid to fight loan sharks, GSB is providing loans worth 50,000 baht that can be paid over five years.
3. GSB is providing emergency loans between 10,000 and 300,000 baht via the NBKC CPT14 Facebook page.
4. GSB is providing loans of 10,000 to 1 million baht via the BK CPt 2366 Facebook page.
5. GSB is providing loans of 5,000 to 1 million baht via the GSB page.
6. GSB is providing loans of between 10,000 and 1 million baht via BK CPT 03, CPK BT 54 and NBKC CPT 2254 Facebook pages.
7. PTT Plc is launching a short-term bond worth 1,000 each with a high yield rate of 320 baht per day for every 3,000 baht invested.
8. The Social Development and Human Security Ministry has launched a new website.
9. The Interior Ministry has launched a new website solely to receive complaints about online fraud.
10. PTT Plc has listed a gold trading fund that will earn 260 baht per day for an investment of just 999 baht.