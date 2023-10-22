New jobs in Thai Airways, easy loans from GSB among top 10 most-shared fake news last week

Wetang Phuangsup, deputy permanent secretary and spokesman of the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, said fake news continues flooding Thai social media and the ministry continues using artificial intelligence to monitor and hunt it down.

From October 13 to 19, the system filtered 1,277 posts and shares, detecting 144 subjects of fake news. The ministry’s anti-fake news centre received tip-offs about fake news in 24 additional subjects.

The top 10 fake stories that won the most attention last week were: