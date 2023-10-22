PM Srettha happy to play ‘salesman’ to bring foreign investment to Thailand

During an interview with The Nation's TV news channel, he shared insights about his first two months in office. He said during the past months, he had met with several neighbouring nations' leaders. The meetings were significant, including his participation in a major United Nations assembly in mid-September, where he engaged with numerous leaders.

One of his key areas of focus has been engaging with business leaders to discuss foreign investments in Thailand. He has visited Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and Hong Kong, to engage with investors.

PM Srettha spoke of his discussions with China's President Xi Jinping, especially on basic infrastructure development in the Asean region with future infrastructure links to Europe and Africa. Srettha stressed the necessity of proposing new projects, particularly high-speed trains from Laos to Thailand, to facilitate regional connectivity.

He also talked about Thailand's southern “Land Bridge” mega-project, which could significantly enhance Thailand's strategic location to attract more foreign investors relocating their production bases to the country.

The PM said that discussions with Asean leaders had covered various topics, many of which were aligned with his government's policies on boosting investment and employment, aiming to expand the Thai economy by at least 5% in the next decade.

When asked about his upcoming overseas visits, PM Srettha said he would visit Laos on October 30, followed by a trip to San Fransisco on November 12 to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit. Srettha hopes to attract more foreign investments to Thailand.