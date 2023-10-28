Blood donation drive to mark Halloween in Thailand

“People in many countries dress up in ghost-themed costumes on October 31 to celebrate Halloween, a festival originating in Christianity,” said Assoc Prof Dr Dujjai Chaiwanichsiri, director of the centre.

She said Thais could also celebrate this occasion as a merit-making festival by giving to those in need, and giving blood was one of the most noble things that any healthy person could do.

This year, the centre is holding a Halloween special event for blood donors at its blood centres nationwide. Participants will be welcomed by health officials dressed up as Thai-style ghosts and a Halloween-themed backdrop to take commemorative photos.

Those who give blood on Halloween Day (October 31) at the centre’s headquarters on Henri Dunant Road in Bangkok will receive a “trick or treat” bag (with iron supplement drugs) and delicious “haunted” donuts. Supply is limited so make sure to hurry up.

The centre’s blood centres will also be open at several convenient locations across Bangkok, including The Mall Bang Khae, The Mall Bang Kapi, The Mall Ngam Wong Wan, The Mall Tha Phra, and The Emporium shopping mall.

The centres have provincial branches in Lopburi, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Phuket.

Alternately, people can donate blood at any hospital that has a blood service station.