Expressways offer toll fee waivers to celebrate holidays in December
Thailand’s highway and expressway authorities are waiving toll fees on certain routes to facilitate travel during the holiday season in December, which includes the New Year, in a bid to promote domestic tourism and minimise traffic congestion.
The Nation has gathered information on dates and times when certain highways and expressways will be toll-free for your convenience:
▪︎ December 10 (Constitution Day), from 1am to midnight: Toll free on all checkpoints of Sirat, Chalerm Maha Nakhon and Udon Ratthaya expressways. They are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.
▪︎ From 1am, December 31, to midnight of January 1: Toll free on motorway No 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya) and No 9 (Bang Pa In-Bang Phli-Bang Khun Tian).
▪︎ From 1am, December 28, to midnight of January 3 (7 days): Toll free on Burapha Withi and Kanjanapisek expressways, as well as on motorway No 6 (Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima) between the Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima checkpoints. The latter route, which serves as a gateway to the Northeastern provinces, is about 77.5km long and allows only four-wheelers to use free of charge during the waiver period.
Also, a part of the newly constructed motorway No 81 (Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi) will be open for free to the public, starting from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 50km during this seven-day period.