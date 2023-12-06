Expressways offer toll fee waivers to celebrate holidays in December

The Nation has gathered information on dates and times when certain highways and expressways will be toll-free for your convenience:

▪︎ December 10 (Constitution Day), from 1am to midnight: Toll free on all checkpoints of Sirat, Chalerm Maha Nakhon and Udon Ratthaya expressways. They are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.

▪︎ From 1am, December 31, to midnight of January 1: Toll free on motorway No 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya) and No 9 (Bang Pa In-Bang Phli-Bang Khun Tian).

▪︎ From 1am, December 28, to midnight of January 3 (7 days): Toll free on Burapha Withi and Kanjanapisek expressways, as well as on motorway No 6 (Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima) between the Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima checkpoints. The latter route, which serves as a gateway to the Northeastern provinces, is about 77.5km long and allows only four-wheelers to use free of charge during the waiver period.

Also, a part of the newly constructed motorway No 81 (Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi) will be open for free to the public, starting from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 50km during this seven-day period.