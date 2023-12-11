Illegal laughing gas on open sale in Pattaya
Illegal laughing gas was spotted being openly sold at a cannabis shop on busy Walking Street in Pattaya on Sunday night, despite regular police patrols in the area.
The Nation was tipped off that the shop, which sells legal marijuana products, was selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) on the popular tourism street in the seaside town.
A check at the shop revealed that staff inside were selling nitrous oxide balloons to both Thai and foreign tourists.
The shop was also displaying a sign reading: “Happy balloon. Buy 10, get 2 free balloons and one glass of beer.”
The Nation witnessed tourists inhaling the gas inside the shop while others bought it to use on the street.
Tourists were also spotted trying to carry the balloons into nearby bars. However, guards stopped them at the door.
Selling nitrous oxide is prohibited under the Medicine Act of 1967, which carries up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 baht for lawbreakers.
Nitrous oxide is used as a sedative in certain medical and dental procedures. It induces a mild sense of euphoria, often accompanied by giggling fits – hence the nickname “happy gas”.