111 Thais stranded in Myanmar arrive in Chiang Rai today

They were handed over by Myanmar authorities to their Thai counterparts in Mae Sai district in the northern border province of Chiang Rai.

This was the fourth group of stranded Thais repatriated to the country under arrangements by the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC). The total number is 179 as of today.

Ten of the 111 returning to Thailand on Friday were arrested after setting foot on Thai soil to face legal action for alleged involvement in criminal activities, such as online scams.

The handover took place at the Second Friendship Bridge in Mae Sai. Many relevant officials from both sides of the border were also present.

