111 Thais stranded in Myanmar arrive in Chiang Rai today
A total of 111 Thai nationals, who were stranded in northeastern Myanmar due to armed battles between Myanmar soldiers and ethnic rebel fighters, returned to Thailand on Friday.
They were handed over by Myanmar authorities to their Thai counterparts in Mae Sai district in the northern border province of Chiang Rai.
This was the fourth group of stranded Thais repatriated to the country under arrangements by the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC). The total number is 179 as of today.
Ten of the 111 returning to Thailand on Friday were arrested after setting foot on Thai soil to face legal action for alleged involvement in criminal activities, such as online scams.
The handover took place at the Second Friendship Bridge in Mae Sai. Many relevant officials from both sides of the border were also present.
Colonel Thula Zaw Win Soe, commander of the Tachileik strategic force who heads Myanmar’s TBC, said that his country’s army was pleased to help bring the stranded Thais back home and improve ties between the armies of both countries.
Colonel Natee Thomsen, commander of the Thap Chao Tak Taskforce of the Pha Muang Force who heads the Thai TBC, thanked the Myanmar army for their help. He said this was the fourth batch of Thai nationals repatriated, bringing the total number to 179.
He attributed the successful repatriation to good ties between the armies of Thailand and Myanmar.
Those who returned to Thailand on Friday got a medical examination at the Mae Sai customs house.
The 10 people facing arrest warrants for alleged crimes – eight men and two women – were sent to the local police for further legal action. The remaining 101 people were sent to separate temporary shelters in Chiang Rai.