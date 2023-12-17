15 alleged drug couriers found dead at Chiang Rai border after gunfight with troops
As many as 15 bodies of suspected drug couriers were found at the border in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district on Sunday. It is believed the so-called couriers were killed in a gun battle with troops on Saturday night.
A mobile unit of the Pha Muang Task Force spotted a group of men carrying backpacks walking across the border from Myanmar into Thailand at about 7pm on Saturday.
When the troops called on them to stop and show their identification documents, they opened fire. The soldiers fired back and the two sides engaged in a gunfight for about five minutes.
The troops waited until the next day before moving into the check the site.
At about 11am, the troops found 10 bodies and upon combing the area for the next couple of hours they found another five bodies.
They also found more than 13 backpacks in the area, though they have yet to see what is in the bags.
