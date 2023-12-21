Thailand returns three smuggled orangutans to Indonesia
Thailand on Thursday returned three smuggled orangutans to Indonesia.
Deputy Prime Minister Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan presided over the repatriation ceremony held at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.
The ceremony was also attended by Indonesia’s Ambassador to Thailand Rachmat Budiman, Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary at the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, and Attaporn Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
The three orangutans had earlier been rescued from a wildlife smuggling ring earlier. During the care by the department at its Ratchaburi wildlife nursery, they were named Brian, 5, Nobita, 7, and Shisuka, 7. Shisuka is the only female.
On March 2 this year, the Indonesian ambassador visited Attaporn to discuss the return of the orangutans. The wildlife conservation department consulted its committee on handling confiscated wildlife and the panel resolved to repatriate the three primates to Indonesia.
The three orangutans were flown back to Indonesia aboard a Garuda Indonesia Airline flight.
Before they were flown back, the department also checked their health at the request of the Indonesian embassy.
The latest repatriation was made in accordance with the ninth meeting of the joint Indonesian-Thai committee on wildlife protection, which was held in Jakarta on July 5-6.
From 2013 to 2017, Thailand has repatriated 14 smuggled orangutans to Indonesia. From 2006 until now, Thailand has repatriated a total of 71 orangutans to Indonesia.