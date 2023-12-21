Thailand returns three smuggled orangutans to Indonesia

The three orangutans had earlier been rescued from a wildlife smuggling ring earlier. During the care by the department at its Ratchaburi wildlife nursery, they were named Brian, 5, Nobita, 7, and Shisuka, 7. Shisuka is the only female.

On March 2 this year, the Indonesian ambassador visited Attaporn to discuss the return of the orangutans. The wildlife conservation department consulted its committee on handling confiscated wildlife and the panel resolved to repatriate the three primates to Indonesia.

The three orangutans were flown back to Indonesia aboard a Garuda Indonesia Airline flight.