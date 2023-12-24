Taiwanese businessman arrested over plot to kill wife, son in Bangkok

A day after the arrests early on Friday, the three suspects were brought to the Criminal Court in Ratchadapisek area on Saturday for the court to approve their temporary detention pending further investigation.

The three suspects were identified as Feng-Hoo Chang, 68, Rear Admiral Prakaipruek Sifah, 64, and Thevaraj Mungkorn, 69.

The court rejected the suspects’ request for bail.

The three were accused by the CSD of seeking and hiring a gunman to kill Chang’s son, Chang Shing Yen, or James, 29, and his mother who is the prime accused's wife. The unnamed gunman, dissatisfied that he did not get the full payment in advance, reportedly alerted James about the threat to his life. James then sought help from the CSD.