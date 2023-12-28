4,000 bus trips daily between Bangkok and provinces over holidays

The state-run interprovincial bus operator estimated that Thursday will see highest number of passengers leaving Bangkok at around 70,000 people, according to the company’s vice president, Rapipan Wannapintu.

Rapipa said Wednesday’s tally was at 55,402 people leaving Bangkok, and 46,311 people entering the city.

To reduce risks of road accidents during the notorious “Seven Dangerous Days”, the Transport Company has instructed drivers and conductors to strictly follow the safety checklist provided by the Transport Ministry, she said.

Under the checklist, all vehicles must be inspected for general conditions and safety equipment prior to making the trip. All drivers must present a medical certificate to prove that they are fit to drive, while an additional driver must be present on a long trip to share the driving. Passengers were also encouraged to wear seatbelts at all times.

To prevent crimes and facilitate traffic at bus terminals during the New Year exodus, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has also dispatched extra officials to patrol the three terminals in Bangkok (Mo Chit, Ekamai, and Taling Chan).

Rapipa urged passengers to reach bus terminals at least one hour before the scheduled departure time.

She said passengers could buy tickets from ticket booths at the terminals or through the company’s website, or via its app, or through its ticket agents nationwide. For more information, contact Call Centre 1490, which is available 24/7.