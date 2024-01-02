22 people rescued from three sinking boats on Mekong River
Three boats carrying 22 monks and devotees sunk on the Mekong River off Wat Hin Mak Peng in Nong Khai's Si Chiang Mai district on Monday (January 1).
The monks and pilgrims were taking part in a religious ceremony to scatter the ashes of the temple's former abbot, Luang Pu Phichit Chitmaro, who died on December 25. His cremation was held on Sunday (December 31).
First reports indicated that the boats were unable to withstand the large numbers of passengers, who all managed to get back to the shore with assistance from residents near the river. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Residents believe that the passengers survived thanks to the merit of venerable monk Luang Pu Thate Desaransi, who had practised dharma at the temple.