Thailand to train 10,000 cyberwarriors for under-protected govt agencies

Amorn Chomchoey said the agency will cooperate with over 20 universities to launch cybersecurity courses to train up an army for Thailand’s defence.

The NCSA is poised to sign a memorandum of understanding with private and public universities, the Labour Ministry and cybersecurity firms to offer the new programme to graduate students.

The programme will be open to new and unemployed graduates who want to improve their chances of employment in the online security field, Amorn said.