Thousands of followers of monk from 4 countries head to Chiang Rai

The ceremony is scheduled from January 7-9 at the monastery in Chiang Saen district. Activities including merit making, granting scholarships to novice monks and students, sprinkling water onto Phra Khuba Boonchum, and listening to sermons.

Phra Khuba Boonchum, whose Buddhist name is “Nanasamvara”, is famous in Northern Thailand and neighbouring countries due to his arduous solitary meditation practices. He is known as Mong Pong Sayadaw by his Myanmar followers.

Phra Khuba Boonchum was also dubbed "the monk of three nations" for his solitary meditation retreats in caves in Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

Pol General Montri Yimyaem, chairman of the Doi Wiang Kaew foundation, said that the temple has prepared statuettes of Phra Khuba Boonchum for every participant in the ceremony. It has also prepared pavilions, additional parking spaces and restrooms, and an almshouse for visitors.

He expected the temple to be packed with followers of the revered monk from Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and China.