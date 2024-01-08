Air pollution exceeds health standard around Bangkok

GISTDA, or the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation

A “red condition” meaning that the health-impacting threshold level was exceeded were found in three provinces: Samut Songkhram at 112.3 micrograms, Samut Sakhon at 92.7 micrograms and Nakhon Pathom at 76.7 micrograms.

Other nearby provinces also had high levels:

Don Mueang at 70 micrograms, Lak Si at 69.6 micrograms and Non Khaem at 62.3 micrograms.

The GTSDA collaborates with the National Research Council, the Pollution Control Department, Kasetsart University, and Chiang Mai University to monitor the level of particulate matter hourly using satellite data. Their “Check the Dust” application at 8am on January 8, 2024 showed unhealthy levels.

The Pollution Control Department has declared the onset of the smog season and issued stringent measures to address root causes.

Additionally, 38 other provinces have exceeded the standard at a level starting to impact health, with the top five being: