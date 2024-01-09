Poh Teck Tung advances Children’s Day

In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed each second Saturday of January.

Foundation chairman Wichian Techapaiboon recently presented the stationary sets which comprise notebooks, pencils, rulers, and coin banks to school representatives who attended the foundation headquarters in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

On Thursday (January 11), Poh Teck Tung’s executives will also meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to present stationary sets to be granted to children participating in the Children’s Day activity at Government House.

Wichian said the foundation has for 65 years been sponsoring gifts and stationary to children during Children’s Day activities. The chairman highlighted the importance of children in shaping the country’s future, while urging children to respect their parents and teachers, and to focus on their study to ensure their best future.

Wichian also encouraged the children to adhere to this year’s Children’s Day motto, given by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin: “Have a broader perspective. Think constructively. Respect differences. Join forces in building democracy.”