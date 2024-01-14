Coalition govt’s THB185 billion spending in 123 days meets mixed reactions

This was highlighted in an article on Thansettakij.com on Saturday.

These measures include initiatives to alleviate the cost of living, including reductions in fuel and electricity prices, financial support for small to medium-sized businesses, assistance for farmers grappling with debts and efforts to curb escalating household debts.

A notable highlight of the government’s actions has been the capping of electricity prices for households and businesses at 2% despite the significant surge in fuel prices. This measure results in an average annual savings of 1,000 baht for households.

The government has also extended tax breaks and financial aid to businesses, as part of a strategy to aid in their recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic slowdown.