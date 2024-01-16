Govt postpones ‘digital wallet’ policy committee meeting

The reasons for the postponement are not yet known, but are likely due to a number of factors including the need for further consultation with stakeholders such as the Bank of Thailand, the Finance Ministry and private sector businesses, and the need for more time to develop the project, including the technical requirements, the regulatory framework and the marketing plan.

The postponement of the meeting will likely be seen as a disruption to the government's plan to launch the digital wallet scheme in February. However, the government insists it remains committed to the project and is working to ensure that it is launched as soon as possible.