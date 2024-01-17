Storms and strong wind likely to affect Thailand’s north

Cold to very cold weather is expected on mountaintops in the North and the Northeast, it added.

The department said these conditions are being brought by the westerly trough covering the upper North and moderate high pressure over the Northeast and the South China Sea.

It warned people in the North to beware of severe conditions and keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should also take measures to prevent crop damage.

From Thursday to Monday (January 18-22), the moderate high pressure system will weaken, resulting a rise in temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the Northeast and the East, as well as morning fog, the department said.

Meanwhile, a high-altitude westerly wind will cover the North and the upper Central regions during this period, resulting in a drop in temperature of 2-4 degrees Celsius.

In the South, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the lower Gulf and the South will strengthen during Wednesday and Thursday, causing isolated heavy rains, before weakening on Friday and over the weekend.