Thailand is an ally of all countries, Foreign Minister says
Thailand does not support the Israeli Embassy's tuk-tuk campaign as the country is an ally of all countries, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Tuesday.
The Israeli embassy in Bangkok launched a new campaign on Friday, calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas militants in the occupied Gaza Strip.
A 100 tuk-tuk vehicles bearing the facial images of hostages, with writing in Thai and English, were driven along major streets in the city including Asoke, Phetchaburi, and Sukhumvit as well as Nana and Khao San areas, which are popular among foreign tourists.
In response to the campaign, Parnpree said the ministry's permanent secretary has been asked to summon Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, for a talk on this issue.
"Thailand is currently in negotiations for the release of the remaining eight Thai hostages, so we do not want to cause a misunderstanding that the country is supporting any country, especially those in conflict," he said.
He confirmed that Thailand is an ally of all countries. He also believes that Israel is trying to tell the global society that the country did not cause this conflict.
"The most important thing is ensuring the safety of the eight Thai hostages, and no country should be using Thailand to trigger conflict," he said.
The Foreign Minister also confirmed that the Thai government is seeking ways to help the remaining Thai hostages by negotiating with several networks.
Currently in Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum. Panpree added that he would be discussing this issue with Qatar Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who supported the earlier release of Thai hostages.
On October 7, Hamas militants fired hundreds of rockets and sent thousands of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, in a surprise attack that left more than 1,100 Israelis dead. Israel responded by bombing Gaza and sending combat troops into the territory, leaving more than 23,000 people dead and 59,000 others wounded.
An estimated 240 people were taken hostage by Hamas militants, but 105 were later released during a six-day ceasefire in November. More than 130 are still being held by the Palestinian militants in Gaza, including eight Thai nationals.