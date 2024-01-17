Thailand is an ally of all countries, Foreign Minister says

In response to the campaign, Parnpree said the ministry's permanent secretary has been asked to summon Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, for a talk on this issue.

"Thailand is currently in negotiations for the release of the remaining eight Thai hostages, so we do not want to cause a misunderstanding that the country is supporting any country, especially those in conflict," he said.

He confirmed that Thailand is an ally of all countries. He also believes that Israel is trying to tell the global society that the country did not cause this conflict.

"The most important thing is ensuring the safety of the eight Thai hostages, and no country should be using Thailand to trigger conflict," he said.

The Foreign Minister also confirmed that the Thai government is seeking ways to help the remaining Thai hostages by negotiating with several networks.

Currently in Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum. Panpree added that he would be discussing this issue with Qatar Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who supported the earlier release of Thai hostages.