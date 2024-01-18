BMA gets green light to pay 23.48bn debt to Skytrain operator BTSC

Bangkok Council voted 44:0 with one abstention to approve payment to the BTS Skytrain operator for installing electrical and mechanical systems on second-stage Green Line extensions from Bearing to Kheha and from Mo Chit to Saphan Mai and Khu Khot stations. Five of the councillors representing Bangkok’s 50 districts were absent from the meeting.

The BMA had hired the BTCS to carry out the installations after the city administration took over the extension projects from the government, BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told councillors before the vote.

Chadchart told the meeting that the Cabinet had refused the BMA’s request for government funds to pay the debt and insisted it was the city administration’s responsibility.