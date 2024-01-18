Child sexual abuse suspect arrested in Northeastern Thailand

The DSI vowed to expand the investigation as it expected there would be more victims related to the case, as well as to create awareness among children about their rights to prevent a repeat of incidents.

Guardians should observe their children's behaviour and ask if they were being abused or not, the DSI said.

People who have evidence related to child sexual abuse can inform the department via mail, website or call centre 1202. The department will treat their information in confidence.