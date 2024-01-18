Child sexual abuse suspect arrested in Northeastern Thailand
A Thai-German suspect was arrested at his residence in Northeastern Thailand on Sunday (January 14) for allegedly sharing child sexual abuse materials on the internet, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Thursday.
The arrest came after the German federal police submitted information about Tony (assumed name), a suspect who allegedly published child sexual abuse photos and videos on the dark web. The suspect also reportedly abused his daughter.
With cooperation from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit US-based anti-sex trafficking organisation, DSI officials also found other evidence in the suspect's residence, such as electronic devices containing child sexual abuse photos.
The suspect has been detained for alleged child sexual abuse, possessing child sexual abuse materials, and entering sexual information into the computer system. The Criminal Court rejected the suspect's bail request.
The DSI vowed to expand the investigation as it expected there would be more victims related to the case, as well as to create awareness among children about their rights to prevent a repeat of incidents.
Guardians should observe their children's behaviour and ask if they were being abused or not, the DSI said.
People who have evidence related to child sexual abuse can inform the department via mail, website or call centre 1202. The department will treat their information in confidence.