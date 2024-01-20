Most parts of Thailand to experience to cool and foggy morning today

These conditions are caused by a weak high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea and the westerly winds at high altitude prevailing over the upper North region.

The department advised people to take care of their health due to the changing weather, and urged transport users to use more caution in foggy areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South was weakening on Saturday, bringing less rain and isolated thundershowers to the lower South, the department added.

Waves 1-2 metres high are expected in the lower Gulf and above two metres high during thundershowers. All ships in this area should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, it warned.

The department also noted that the lower North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan, and the East would see increasing accumulation of dust and smog at moderate to high levels during this period. This is due to the weakening winds and poor ventilation in the areas, it added.