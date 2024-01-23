Cooler temperatures forecast for most regions
The upper part of Thailand will experience another cold spell from January 23-25, the Thai Meteorological Department said today.
This is due to a strong mass of cold air from China which is expected to cover the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing temperatures to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius. The northeastern region will see a drop of 4-6 degrees Celsius, the eastern region will be 2-4 degrees C cooler, and the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will lose 1-3 degrees Celsius.
The northeast monsoon blowing over the Gulf of Thailand and the lower South is now moderate in strength, bringing heavy rain to some areas of the lower South. Wave height in the lower Gulf of Thailand is 1-2 metres, and is likely to exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Vessel operators in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Bangkok and its vicinity, meanwhile, will experience scattered thunderstorms today and over the next two days. The maximum temperature is 31 degrees C, dropping to a minimum of 24 degrees at night.