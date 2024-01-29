ASEAN backs building of centre to help Myanmar war victims in Thai border

The ministers were in Luang Prabang in Laos to participate in the two-day ASEAN Foreign Ministers (AMM) Retreat, which wrapped up on Monday.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said the initiative was proposed by Thailand and his ASEAN counterparts agreed to go ahead with it.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Parnpree said he would travel to Tak’s Mae Sot district on February 8 and 9 to find a suitable location for the centre. He added that the ministers had also agreed to build an ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to monitor operations at the humanitarian aid centre.