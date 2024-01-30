Persistent air quality concerns threaten Thailand’s tourism growth
Thailand needs to collaborate with its neighbours to find practical, sustainable solutions to address the problem with PM2.5 and air pollution, Minor International chairman William Heinecke said.
In a group interview on Tuesday, Heinecke highlighted this need as he anticipates significant growth in Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sectors this year.
“Thailand's tourism industry is doing far better than other countries in the region because it is a favourite destination among tourists worldwide and also thanks to the government’s supportive policies like visa waiver to lure tourists,” he said.
However, he expressed concern that the positive momentum could be jeopardised by the poor air quality, which is no longer confined to seasonal fluctuations.
Recent data from the Air Quality Index raised alarm, indicating a prolonged period of bad air quality in Thailand. While the current AQI reading in Thailand remains at a moderate level of 28 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) of air, it is still 1.12 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended level of 15µg/m3.
Heinecke said that addressing Thailand’s severe air pollution problem requires collaboration not only among stakeholders within the nation but also with its neighbouring countries.
The concerns aired by Heinecke align with those expressed by a group of experts who emphasise the need for structural attention, rather than short-term measures.
Nipon Paopongsakorn, president of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), echoed this sentiment during a recent panel discussion titled “Journey to Clean Air”, co-hosted by the British and Australian chambers of commerce in Bangkok. He highlighted the importance of public participation in finding solutions, given the various causes of air pollution in different parts of Thailand.
Despite concerns, Heinecke remained optimistic about the Thai government’s proactive approach to addressing air pollution. He commended the administration for taking favourable steps to address the air pollution problem.
“Since the new government took over, we have seen a lot of favourable steps taken, such as visa waiver, extension of operating hours for stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, better connectivity and more incentives for airlines to launch more routes. So, the government has been very proactive, and I think that is one of the most positive things,” he said.
Thailand can reasonably expect at least 33 million visitors this year thanks to these supportive measures, he added.
In a prominent development, the Cabinet last week gave preliminary approval to the Clean Air Bill proposed by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry. This move has raised hopes for a more comprehensive and long-term solution to Thailand’s scourge of air pollution.