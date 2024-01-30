Persistent air quality concerns threaten Thailand’s tourism growth

In a group interview on Tuesday, Heinecke highlighted this need as he anticipates significant growth in Thailand’s tourism and hospitality sectors this year.

“Thailand's tourism industry is doing far better than other countries in the region because it is a favourite destination among tourists worldwide and also thanks to the government’s supportive policies like visa waiver to lure tourists,” he said.

However, he expressed concern that the positive momentum could be jeopardised by the poor air quality, which is no longer confined to seasonal fluctuations.

Recent data from the Air Quality Index raised alarm, indicating a prolonged period of bad air quality in Thailand. While the current AQI reading in Thailand remains at a moderate level of 28 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) of air, it is still 1.12 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended level of 15µg/m3.

Heinecke said that addressing Thailand’s severe air pollution problem requires collaboration not only among stakeholders within the nation but also with its neighbouring countries.

The concerns aired by Heinecke align with those expressed by a group of experts who emphasise the need for structural attention, rather than short-term measures.