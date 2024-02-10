Chinese New Year celebrants can hop between Khao San and Yaowarat on ‘BMA Feeder’

Celebrations along Yaowarat Road will feature captivating lion and dragon dances, vibrant lantern displays and ornate street décor. Meanwhile, a grand golden dragon sculpture will grace the roundabout all of February under the theme “Celebrating the Golden Year of Prosperity”.

Attendees, meanwhile, can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese customs at photobooths showcasing ancient wedding ceremonies and tea houses. Cultural performances and exhibitions will delve into Yaowarat Road’s rich history, from its origin to the present day.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) booth will offer activities honouring Chinese deities, accompanied by performances from renowned Thai singers and delectable culinary offerings.

The event will also showcase cultural displays from Chinese municipalities like Sichuan and Chongqing.