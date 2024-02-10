Chinese New Year celebrants can hop between Khao San and Yaowarat on ‘BMA Feeder’
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is rolling out a complimentary shuttle service, dubbed “BMA Feeder”, between Khao San Road and Yaowarat during Chinese New Year celebrations.
Available on Saturday and Sunday (February 10-11), the shuttle will run from noon to 11pm between nine key locations. Commuters can track updates and bus locations through the ViaBus app.
The nine pick-up and drop-off points are:
• Siam Commercial Bank (Ratchawong Road)
• Khlong Thom Plaza (Wat Thep, Yaowarat Road)
• Mega Plaza Iron Bridge (Khlong Ong Ang, Mahachai Road)
• Bangkok City Hall (Dinsor Road)
• Wat Bowonniwet Vihara (Bang Lamphu, Bowonniwet Road)
• Just before Democracy Monument (near Khaosan Road, Ratchadamnoen Klang Road)
• Area near the Chingcha (Giant Swing) Market, (Dinsor Road)
• Benjamabopit School (Siri Phong Road)
• MRT Sam Yot Station (Charoen Krung Road)
Celebrations along Yaowarat Road will feature captivating lion and dragon dances, vibrant lantern displays and ornate street décor. Meanwhile, a grand golden dragon sculpture will grace the roundabout all of February under the theme “Celebrating the Golden Year of Prosperity”.
Attendees, meanwhile, can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese customs at photobooths showcasing ancient wedding ceremonies and tea houses. Cultural performances and exhibitions will delve into Yaowarat Road’s rich history, from its origin to the present day.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) booth will offer activities honouring Chinese deities, accompanied by performances from renowned Thai singers and delectable culinary offerings.
The event will also showcase cultural displays from Chinese municipalities like Sichuan and Chongqing.