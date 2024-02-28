New agency successfully recoups over 50% of funds lost to online scammers

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Wednesday that the accounts were frozen in response to 307,515 complaints received by AOC as of the end of January.

He explained that most of the accounts (17,954 or 44.9%) were related to purchase scams, followed by fake job offers (5,340 or 13.3%), fake investment schemes (3,733 or 9.3%), loan sharks (3,353 or 8.4%) and extortion (2,462 or 6.2%).

In January alone, the agency was able to freeze enough accounts to recoup 1.9 billion baht or 56.7% of the 3.4 billion baht lost to scams, he added.

In comparison, only 1.3 billion or 11% of the 11 billion baht lost to scammers was recouped between March and September last year.