As locals express anger, Phuket considers revoking Swiss man’s visa

This move comes after the case of Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr, who is alleged to have kicked the female doctor Thandao Chandam, and accused her of trespassing on his property.

In addition to being charged with physical assault, Fehr’s long-stay visa has been put at risk as Phuket locals express anger at his behaviour.

The foreigner’s alleged acquaintance with a senior police officer has also triggered the question of whether he has acted as an influential figure.