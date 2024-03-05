As locals express anger, Phuket considers revoking Swiss man’s visa
Phuket police were instructed on Monday to ensure that no foreigners commit crimes or work illegally in the province.
This move comes after the case of Swiss national Urs “David” Fehr, who is alleged to have kicked the female doctor Thandao Chandam, and accused her of trespassing on his property.
In addition to being charged with physical assault, Fehr’s long-stay visa has been put at risk as Phuket locals express anger at his behaviour.
The foreigner’s alleged acquaintance with a senior police officer has also triggered the question of whether he has acted as an influential figure.
Phuket Provincial Police chief Pol. Maj. General Sinlert Sukhum said the force has been instructed to gather information about foreigners who violate the laws and to strictly take legal action against them.
He confirmed that no foreigners were acting as mafia in Phuket, but added that they may try to steal the jobs of Thai people.
“Phuket police have recorded cases among foreigners, including criminal and traffic charges,” he said, adding that the number of criminal charges was low compared to traffic charges.
As for the matter of revoking Fehr’s visa, Sinlert said a committee chaired by Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat has now been set up to consider the suggestion. An appointment from Police Region 8 will serve as deputy chairperson, and a representative of Phuket Immigration will act as secretary, he explained.
“This is the first time that a committee for screening the behaviour of foreigners in Phuket has been set up to consider visa revocation,” he said.