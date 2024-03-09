Govt approves compensation for victims of monkey attacks
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan responded to a recent case of monkeys attacking a woman by approving a compensation scheme.
Patcharawat, who also serves as deputy PM, agreed on Saturday that the state would provide a maximum medical coverage of 30,000 baht, plus 300 baht per day for 180 days if the victim is unable to work due to injuries. The scheme extends as far as 100,000 baht in case of fatality.
The announcement came after a 36-year-old woman walking home from the market was attacked by two macaques. In the tussle for her food, the monkeys managed to injure the woman quite securely, dislocating her knee and injuring her hip.
The incident took place on Wednesday in Lopburi province, which is known as the “monkey kingdom” due to its fairly large population of macaques.
The victim later filed a police complaint and demanded accountability from authorities, which prompted local officials to visit her and promise to find a solution to the problem.
Local authorities explained that the compensation would be paid over two months, with funds sourced from the Wildlife Conservation Office. They added that this was the first time that such a case had been brought to the attention of the authorities.
Relevant agencies had previously said that measures would be put in place to protect locals and tourists from monkeys, such as providing more public lights and more warning signs.