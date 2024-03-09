Govt approves compensation for victims of monkey attacks

The incident took place on Wednesday in Lopburi province, which is known as the “monkey kingdom” due to its fairly large population of macaques.

The victim later filed a police complaint and demanded accountability from authorities, which prompted local officials to visit her and promise to find a solution to the problem.

Local authorities explained that the compensation would be paid over two months, with funds sourced from the Wildlife Conservation Office. They added that this was the first time that such a case had been brought to the attention of the authorities.

Relevant agencies had previously said that measures would be put in place to protect locals and tourists from monkeys, such as providing more public lights and more warning signs.