Phumtham taste-tests rice held in Surin since rice-pledging scheme
A large quantity of “good quality” rice have been reported to officials at warehouses of two companies in Surin province after having been stored there under the controversial rice-pledging scheme of more than a decade ago.
Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday visited the warehouse of Poonpon Trading Ltd in Muang district and that of Kittichai Ltd in Prasat district in the northeastern province, following an invitation from the Association of Thai Agricultural Product Surveyors.
The association reportedly wanted to clarify the allegation that its members had failed to preserve the quality of rice that had been held in stocks under the rice-pledging scheme.
Three parties who held the keys to the warehouses were also present to witness the inspection. They are the warehouse owners, provincial commerce officials, and officials of the Public Warehouse Organisation.
Phumtham said that after inspecting the rice, which included cooking and eating it, officials ruled that the stored rice is still of good quality.
“We need to release this rice to the market as soon as possible, as the rice price is currently decent,” he said. “It will help secure the government’s profit and solve everyone’s problems.”
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra implemented the rice pledging scheme immediately after the 2011 election. The policy aimed to give Thai farmers the opportunity to pledge and then provide an unlimited supply of their rice to the government at a higher price for their crops than they would have obtained by selling them at market rates.
The scheme was heavily criticised as costing the government a loss of several hundred-billion-baht while benefiting only high- to moderate-income farmers. As well, several rice warehouses were accused of using substandard storing practices that led to tonnes of rice going bad, or becoming unsuitable for sale or consumption.
According to the association, the Poonpon Trading’s warehouse has stored 32,879 bags of rice (a bag weighs 50kg), while the Kittichai facility houses 112,711 bags.