Phumtham taste-tests rice held in Surin since rice-pledging scheme

Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday visited the warehouse of Poonpon Trading Ltd in Muang district and that of Kittichai Ltd in Prasat district in the northeastern province, following an invitation from the Association of Thai Agricultural Product Surveyors.

The association reportedly wanted to clarify the allegation that its members had failed to preserve the quality of rice that had been held in stocks under the rice-pledging scheme.

Three parties who held the keys to the warehouses were also present to witness the inspection. They are the warehouse owners, provincial commerce officials, and officials of the Public Warehouse Organisation.

Phumtham said that after inspecting the rice, which included cooking and eating it, officials ruled that the stored rice is still of good quality.

“We need to release this rice to the market as soon as possible, as the rice price is currently decent,” he said. “It will help secure the government’s profit and solve everyone’s problems.”