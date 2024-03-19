Super app Fahfon gives you all the weather, pollution info you need

Considered one of Thailand’s ‘Super Apps’ and developed under collaboration with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), the Fahfon app offers up to 7 days advance weather forecasts and hourly details of air pollution levels, including PM2.5, dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Developer CPS Agri said the application has become very popular among users in Thailand, with over 230,000 users and a record 14 million uses in the past year.

Thanks to its detailed forecast and ability to pinpoint the location, Fahfon has a variety of applications. For example, farmers can use the rainfall data in a specific area to plan their water management and chemical spraying schedule for maximum efficiency.

“While other weather forecast apps tell you it might rain in Bangkok, Fahfon will tell you a weather condition in an area specific to one square kilometre, such as in a Soi on Silom Road,” the company said.

For a reasonable price, the Fahfon app offers an extra service of a personalised air quality station called Fahfon Sense. Each Fahfon Sense station can give out accurate readings across 17 weather topics including rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, air pressure, dust particles from PM1 to PM10, UV index, and carbon footprint of a specific area. The latter is especially suitable for companies interested in carbon credit trading.

A Fahfon Sense station has a service life of about 3 years, is solar-powered, and comes with built-in wifi.

Fahfon app is available to download for free at the Google Play store and App Store.