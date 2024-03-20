‘Teacher Preecha’ gets 2 years jail for false lottery-ticket claims

The court ruled that Preecha Kraikruan was guilty of making false allegations against retired police officer Pol Lt Charoon Wimol in 2017.

Preecha claimed he had lost five tickets to a first-prize lottery in November 2017 that he bought from his regular vendor in Kanchanaburi.

It was later learned that the tickets were redeemed by Charoon.

Preecha filed complaints with police, accusing Charoon of embezzlement and of other wrongdoings in some 10 cases.