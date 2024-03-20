‘Teacher Preecha’ gets 2 years jail for false lottery-ticket claims
A former teacher was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in jail by the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court after convicting him of making false allegations against the true winner of 30-million baht first-prize lottery.
The court ruled that Preecha Kraikruan was guilty of making false allegations against retired police officer Pol Lt Charoon Wimol in 2017.
Preecha claimed he had lost five tickets to a first-prize lottery in November 2017 that he bought from his regular vendor in Kanchanaburi.
It was later learned that the tickets were redeemed by Charoon.
Preecha filed complaints with police, accusing Charoon of embezzlement and of other wrongdoings in some 10 cases.
After a more than 5-year legal battle, the Supreme Court upheld the rulings of primary and appeals courts in favour of Charoon and dismissed the embezzlement lawsuit against him, resulting in the cancellation of other related cases.
The case captivated public attention for months as people were impatient to learn who had told the truth or lies.
During the legal battle, Preecha made the phase “truth is truth” popular, though the court’s final ruling made it clear that the truth belonged to the other side.
The legal battle brought Charoon’s lawyer, Sittha Biabungkerd, to fame as he convinced the court that Preecha had collaborated with his regular lottery vendor to make a false ownership claim to the tickets.
After the victory, Charoon filed a lawsuit against Preecha for making false accusations against him with the intent of having him wrongfully punished for various crimes.
The Kanchanaburi court was initially scheduled to read its verdict on February 8, but when Preecha changed his plea from guilty to innocent, the court was prompted to rewrite the court decision.
The court ruled that Preecha could not change his plea, found him guilty and ordered him to be jailed without a suspension of the jail term.